Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh on lockdown: ‘You might see me all happy and decked up but I have cried too’

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:10 IST

Television actor Arti Singh has been feeling the pangs of loneliness during the nationwide lockdown that is in place for three weeks due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with The Times Of India, she said that living alone and doing all the household chores has taken a toll on her emotionally as well as physically.

“You might see me all happy and decked up but I have cried too, a few days back. I feel tired doing all the household chores. It is tiring and you feel lonely,” she said.

Arti said that though she has been feeling lonely, talking to her friends has been helpful. She recently confided in her close friend and actor Karan Singh Grover about her low phase. “It is very important to talk. If you are feeling lonely, talk to someone. I am staying alone right now and there are times when I really feel lonely and low. I got tired of working and started crying. It is normal. I called up Karan and he said it is fine to cry. It is okay to reach out to someone and talk it out. If you can’t talk, scribble it down. Work out, you will feel good and confident. Praying and meditating also helps. If you don’t feel like praying for yourself, pray for the world. Don’t feel negative,” she said.

Arti made her small screen debut in 2007 with Maayka. She has acted in shows such as Grihasti, Uttaran, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris.

Recently, Arti was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, and finished in the top 5. On the show, she opened up about her struggle with anxiety and depression. She also revealed that she was traumatised after a servant tried to rape her when she was 13 years old.

