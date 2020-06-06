Ayushmann Khurrana posts fan art of himself as Joker, says ‘have always thought of playing a negative character’

tv

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:32 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday posted a fan art showing him as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker from the 2019 Hollywood psychological thriller film of the same name. He also thanked the artist in his Instagram post.

Ayushmann wrote: “Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it ... I’m an Agent of Chaos!” - Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!” However, the quote in his caption belongs to Heath Ledger’s version of Joker from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Reacting to the poster were a number of his industry colleagues. Tisca Chopra wrote “Stunning!!” while Nimrat Kaur dropped fire and ‘100’ emojis. Hair stylist Aalim Hakim dropped clapping hands and fire emojis. His fans too were impressed and commented with appreciative emojis.

The artist in question, Swapnil M Pawar has, in the past, made art-works using faces of Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, too.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

Ayushmann has been active on social media through the lockdown period. On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, he had shared message on the need for water conservation.

“These are exceptional times that we have seen in the last few months. It’s time to wake up, it’s time to take notice, It’s time to participate,” the Article 15 actor said. “This environment day my one wish for the earth is or rather request for all of us to use water wisely. It is a scarce resource and right now we are even more dependent on it to wash our hands at regular intervals to battle this pandemic,” he had added.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more