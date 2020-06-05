e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tahira Kashyap dresses like husband Ayushmann Khurrana, leaves him flummoxed. See pics

Tahira Kashyap dresses like husband Ayushmann Khurrana, leaves him flummoxed. See pics

Tahira Kashyap raided husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s closet and dressed up in his jacket. His reaction: ‘Umm’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tahira Kashyap dressed like husband Ayushmann Khurrana.
Tahira Kashyap dressed like husband Ayushmann Khurrana.
         

The trend of couples dressing identically is here to stay. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone often share photos after they have raided their spouse’s closet and now Tahira Kashyap has done the same.

The filmmaker-writer shared a photo where she was seen dressed in Ayushmann Khurrana’s jacket and accessorized it just like her husband. Sharing the picture, Tahira wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity.” Sharing Tahira’s story on his account, Ayushmann wrote, “Umm...”

Hindustantimes

 Earlier, in answer to a question if Tahira would direct Ayushmann in the future, she had said, “I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he is senior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him.”

In a recent post, Ayushmann revealed how he confessed his feelings towards Tahira. He said they was preparing for their board exams when it happened: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

Tahira also reshared the same photo, “My weekend, hopeful, strictly left profile moods. Clicked by the all ‘rounder’ Gautam Govind Sharma. Ghar baithe aur karen (What else to do sitting at home).”

Earlier, Ayuhsmann Khurrana had disclosed that he had been with Tahira since 2001 as he shared a selfie on Instagram calling her his “high school sweetheart.”

top news
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In