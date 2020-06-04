Our world is a reflection of our past actions: Tahira Kashyap

bollywood

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:48 IST

To mark World Environment Day, Tahira Kashyap will be taking to social media to upload a video where she’ll be sharing a few quick tips to raise awareness about environmental conservation. She believes that at a time when natural disasters are affecting the entire world, one should take up the responsibility to protect Mother Nature. “Our world is a reflection of our past actions. Floods, global warming, virus and cyclones are bombarding us on a daily basis. To have a better future, we need to make correct choices in our present. That’s why I thought of sharing a few quick tips which are very doable which aren’t out of the ordinary,” she shares.

She asserts that one should acknowledge the symbiotic relationship that they share with the nature. She says, “We’ve a tendency to think that we and the environment are two different entities. But it’s about time that realise we’re one and the nature is screaming that out loud. We shouldn’t ignore the fact that we are in sync with the environment. If we disrupt this flow, it’s bound to backfire.”

To be hopeless in a hopeful situation or to cling on to hope despite unfavourable circumstances is a decision like this story’s characters all of us also face in real life too. Let me know your thoughts! #DomesticViolence #thelockdowntales @NCWIndia https://t.co/b6UKp3nVPm pic.twitter.com/f28btpKnS3 — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) May 15, 2020

Talking about her pledge this World Environment Day, the writer-director says, “I pledge to be more compassionate. When we’ve compassion brimming inside us, we’ll become more considerate towards our environment and the people living in it.”

Kashyap opines that an increased dialogue is the key to making environment a part of our daily discourse. “By communication and having an action-based life can be a good way of encouraging other people to talk about it. A lot of influencers aren’t experts but they’re taking the effort of spreading the message of protecting the nature. That’s the kind of heart and spirit we should have,” she says.

She adds, “We need to understand that there aren’t just few people who need to fight for the environment and it’s not a job given only to them. We all have the responsibility to take care of it and respect it.”