Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

tv

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST

Television actor Rajesh Kareer, who a few days ago had asked for monetary help to help him get through difficult times, has asked people to stop depositing more money into his account, as he now has enough. In an emotional video posted a few days ago, the actor had said, “I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical.”

In a new video posted on Facebook, Rajesh said, “Please don’t deposit more money in my account as I feel I have received more than I am worthy of.” He added, “It feels like all of India came out to support me and has blessed me and my family.”

The actor continued, “I am no longer in the same situation that I was in last week.” He also thanked the media for amplifying his plea, and thanked everyone for listening to him. He said that he doesn’t know how he’d ever be able to repay this gesture.

In his original post, the actor had said, “I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live.” Several members of the television industry have spoken about non-payment of dues during the coronavirus lockdown. One unemployed actor, Manmeet Grewal, took his own life.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says co-star Shivangi Joshi gave him Rs 10,000 after moving video of him asking for help went viral

It was reported that Rajesh’s co-star in the series Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi, gave him Rs 10000 to help him stay afloat. Rajesh told SpotboyE in an interview, “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more