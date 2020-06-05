e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

Actor Rajesh Kareer, who in a recent video had asked for monetary help, has said that he has now received enough to help him get by, and has asked his well-wishers to stop contributing more money.

tv Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Entertainmetn Desk
HT Entertainmetn Desk
Hindustan Times
Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says he now has enough money.
Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says he now has enough money.
         

Television actor Rajesh Kareer, who a few days ago had asked for monetary help to help him get through difficult times, has asked people to stop depositing more money into his account, as he now has enough. In an emotional video posted a few days ago, the actor had said, “I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical.”

In a new video posted on Facebook, Rajesh said, “Please don’t deposit more money in my account as I feel I have received more than I am worthy of.” He added, “It feels like all of India came out to support me and has blessed me and my family.”

 

The actor continued, “I am no longer in the same situation that I was in last week.” He also thanked the media for amplifying his plea, and thanked everyone for listening to him. He said that he doesn’t know how he’d ever be able to repay this gesture.

In his original post, the actor had said, “I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live.” Several members of the television industry have spoken about non-payment of dues during the coronavirus lockdown. One unemployed actor, Manmeet Grewal, took his own life.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says co-star Shivangi Joshi gave him Rs 10,000 after moving video of him asking for help went viral

It was reported that Rajesh’s co-star in the series Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi, gave him Rs 10000 to help him stay afloat. Rajesh told SpotboyE in an interview, “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In