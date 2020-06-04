e-paper
Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says co-star Shivangi Joshi gave him Rs 10,000 after moving video of him asking for help went viral

Television actor Shivangi Joshi extended financial support to her Begusarai co-star Rajesh Kareer after a video of him pleading for money to return home went viral.

tv Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajesh Kareer played Shivangi Joshi's father in the television show Begusarai.
Rajesh Kareer played Shivangi Joshi’s father in the television show Begusarai.
         

After a heartbreaking video of television actor Rajesh Kareer pleading for financial help went viral, his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi has come forward to support him. On finding out about his plight, she immediately reached out to him and transferred Rs 10,000 to his account.

Rajesh, who played Shivangi’s father in the serial Begusarai, told SpotboyE, “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot.”

Several others have also extended monetary help to Rajesh after the viral video. “Not just Shivangi, but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account,” he said.

Also read: When Jennifer Aniston recalled her only meeting with Angelina Jolie, told her ‘Brad is so excited to be working with you’

Earlier this week, a video of Rajesh making an emotional appeal for financial aid went viral. “Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare (The thing is… If I feel ashamed now, then life can become very difficult. I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical),” he said.

Holding back his tears, he added, “Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live).”

 

Rajesh, who has not had an acting project in sometime, said that it has become difficult for him to sustain himself and his family in Mumbai. He requested people watching the video to pitch in with Rs 300-400 each, so that he could return to his home-state Punjab and start a small business there.

