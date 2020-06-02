Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer pleads for financial help in emotional video: ‘Jeena chahta hoon’

tv

Television actor Rajesh Kareer, who played Shivangi Joshi’s father in the show Begusarai, has shared an emotional video in which he pleads for financial help. He requested those watching to contribute Rs 300-400 each, so that he could return to Punjab and find some work.

In a video shared on Facebook, Rajesh said that many might recognise him from his shows. “Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare (The thing is… If I feel ashamed now, then life can become very difficult. I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical),” he said.

Rajesh said that he has been living with his family in Mumbai for the last 15-16 years. While he has not had an acting project in sometime, the last two or three months have been particularly difficult for him.

“Aap logon se meri yeh humble request hai ki bhale hi Rs 300-400 dein. Itni agar aap log madad karenge toh… Kyunki shooting kab start hogi, kab na ho, kuch pata nahi. Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live),” he said, choking with emotion.

Rajesh urged those watching the video to pitch in with at least Rs 300-400, so that he could raise enough money to return to his hometown in Punjab. “Please, please help me,” he appealed, adding that he will find some odd job there.

Begusarai, which aired from 2015 to 2016, also starred Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh.

