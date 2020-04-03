Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi calls co-star Mohsin Khan ‘handsome’ but this one is her ‘jaan’

tv

Shivangi Joshi, who is best known for her act on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has called Mohsin Khan ‘handsome’ but reserved her “love” tag for child actor Tanmay Rishi.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “During the initial period of the 21-day lockdown it was very difficult for me to cope up. I was getting restless and did not know how to pass time and what to do in this spare time. However later, I managed as I started spending quality time with my family. I started talking to them and learned so many new things about myself and their secrets as well. Though I miss shooting, I miss the set and the YRKKH team. Just like all of you, even I’m a big Kiara fan.”

Shivangi also revealed that YRKKH fans will get to watch something special soon and had some interesting one word description for her co-stars. She called Mohsin Khan ‘handsome’ while she had “jaan” for Lata Sabharwal and tagged Tanmay as her ‘love’, the entertainment website reported.

Shivangi began her career with in 2014 Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi but came to the limelight only after her playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is paired opposite Mohsin Khan who is also rumoured to be dating her in real life. Last year, the show completed 3000 episodes in September.

Shivangi is spending the lockdown with her family in Dehradun. A day ahead of the lockdown, she had posted a video and recommended fans to watch Special Ops on OTT. “You’ve all been asking me what I’ve been doing all this while at home and here’s my recommendation. #SpecialOps is now streaming on @hotstarvip.It has action, drama, entertainment and more to keep you glued to it. Watch it and tell me how you like it,” she wrote.

