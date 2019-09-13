Hina Khan congratulates Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai team on 3000 episodes, producer addresses not giving her credit

tv

Actor Hina Khan, along with Karan Mehra, won hearts in the first season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai - a popular TV show that completed 3000 episodes on September 11, Wednesday. However, when producer Rajan Shahi congratulated the team for it, he skipped both Karan and Hina’s names. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the lead roles on the show in the ongoing second season, found mentions.

While Hina was gracious in her wishes for the team on the milestone, her fans were furious with the makers. “Many congratulations to the team,” Hina commented on a post celebrating the landmark.

A fan wrote, “Sorry to say a big disappointment from so called director cut matlab people who made ye rishta 8 saal tak there was no mention about them ? @rajan.shahi.543 seriously.” Another fan got quite aggressive and commented, “Go to hell...u didn’t call real charmers of the show Hina and Karan. How can u forget them?”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajan Shahi said, “We are touching 3000 and it is the journey of the entire team. It’s been an interesting learning journey. If you ask anyone who remotely knows me, they will tell that I speak my mind. I am also someone who is very appreciative of my team members. When there is someone to appreciate, I do it. Today, I am honestly saying that appreciating them makes me happy.”

Asked about not crediting Karan and Hina for the long journey, he said, “I have done it in the past and if I don’t talk about something, there is a reason. The 150 people in my unit really know the reason why. I really want to keep the respect and dignity and that is why I don’t speak. What matters is what the 150 people who work with me think of me and I think right now, it is the time to be happy.”

Hina is currently in New York, where she attended the India Day Parade on the occasion of Indian Independence Day (August 15). She will play a blind woman in her ‘Indo-Hollywood project’ The Country of the Blind. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film is an adaptation of HG Wells’ short story by the same name.

