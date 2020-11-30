Bharti Singh dropped from Kapil Sharma Show after drug arrest? Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumour, says ‘I and Kapil with her’

tv

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:43 IST

As Kapil Sharma Show trends on social media amid rumours that comedian Bharti Singh has been dropped from the show after her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s arrest on a drug-related charge, her colleague Krushna Abhishek has responded. In a strongly worded interview, Krushna not only said that the rumours were untrue but also emphasised that he and show host Kapil Sharma stand with Bharti.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charge of possessing ganja or cannabis. The NCB had allegedly seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search at their suburban Andheri house and his Versova production house. They were later granted bail.

It is now being reported that the channel decided to drop Bharti from the show. Kiku Sharda had said that he is unaware of the development. “I haven’t heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it,” he had said.

Krushna was more emphatic in his responses. “I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,” he told Times of India in an interview.

He said he is proud to call Bharti her sister who has stood by him through his life. He also said the entire team of the Kapil Sharma Show is upset at comedian Raju Srivastava for the way he spoke about Bharti after her arrest.“Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Team ‘TKSS’ is very upset with him),” he said.