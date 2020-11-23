Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:54 IST

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested last week by the Narcotics Control Bureau on a charge of possessing ganja or cannabis, were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday. The NCB had allegedly seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search at their suburban Andheri house and Limbachiya’s Versova production house.

Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday, her husband Harsh Limbachiya was placed under arrest the next day.

Both of them were booked for possessing a small quantity of drugs as well as consumption of drugs. On Sunday, a court had rejected the NCB’s request to allow Harsh Limbachiya’s custodial interrogation and sent both of them to judicial custody. They had applied for bail soon after but the judge could not take up their request since the NCB officer concerned and the public prosecutor absented themselves.

“Hence, at 2pm the court heard us and allowed the bail plea,” their lawyer Ayaz Khan said.

The NCB had alleged that Bharti Singh had confessed to smoking cannabis purchased by her husband.

The NCB had raided Bharti Singh’s house and her husband’s production house in Andheri’s Versova after the arrest of a 21-year-old accused of trafficking drugs. According to the NCB’s submissions in court, they had found 65 gram of a dry green leafy substance that tested positive for cannabis.

The NCB had also conducted raids in the Khar Danda area and nabbed a 21-year-old drug trafficker in possession of various narcotics substances including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantities) and 40 gram of cannabis and nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines).

The NCB has been probing alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. NCB had arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some of Rajput’s staffers and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Chakraborty has denied the allegations against her. She, along with some other accused, were released on bail after spending about a month in jail.