Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB: TV colleagues react, express shock

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 18:12 IST

The news of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to their drug-related probe came as a shock to many.Both Singh and Limbachiyaa have accepted consumption of ganja (cannabis), NCB said in a statement. NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of the comedian and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered. We reached out to her colleagues from the TV industry to know how they are responding to this recent development in this drug probe which had earlier rocked the film industry.

Raju Srivastava

I have worked with Bharti a lot. I was surprised when I got know about her arrest first, and thought it’s fake. Then when news channels contacted me, I said maybe a drug peddler named Bharti to implicate her, but then I was told she has confessed. I was shocked and sad. This is like an allegation on our entire comedian fraternity, if we go to perform anywhere now, people will look at us with doubt lie ‘Raju iss age mein bhi dhamaal kar raha hai’, our numbers will get less.

Iqbal Khan

I had worked with her on the finale episode of an action reality show a few years back and have bumped into her here and there. I think she is immensely talented. Having said that, I don’t know much about the case, so, I would avoid commenting much. And, I would like to believe that it’s not like after Bollywood, now TV is the next target. The idea is to clean the society of this drug menace and it has nothing to do with your profession or line of work. But I am against this hype and trial by a certain section of media around celebrities. I feel celebrities are an easy target.

Subuhii Joshii

The news was quite shocking. I have worked with her in a comedy reality show. She is extremely talented. I think after Bollywood, now the focus is on TV industry. But not just in our industry, even outside drug is being consumed and I feel it’s time the issue is being addressed. While our society needs to be cleansed of the drug threat, I also feel that the attention has now shifted from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from it all started. Some of those who were fighting for his justice seem to have moved on... I just hope amid all these we get a closure on Sushant’s case too.

Suresh Menon

There’s a psyche in our country regarding consumption of drugs, and it’s a personal choice if one wants to consume drugs and alcohol, I firmly believe none of these are good for health, and make physique weak. The news about Bharti was shocking, and I am not being prude shocked here ki ‘aise kaise hua’, it’s like sad that years of reputation… it’s not worth it at the end of the day. Having said that, there’s no need to look down upon her or condemn her for usage. It does not make her a bad person from any angle, or doesn’t take away from her talent.

Karan Patel

It was just one reality show that I did with her.I don’t know anything else about her beyond that. It is strictly their personal business. I am not aware of what she does in her life. I do not want to comment on that much. I don’t believe that it is a case of targeting TV industry next. Let the case take its own course is all that I would like to say.

(With inputs from Juhi Chakraborty)

Follow @htshowbiz for more