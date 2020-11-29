Kapil Sharma hits back after troll tells him not to defend farmers, stick to comedy: ‘Don’t preach to us with your Rs 50 recharge’

tv

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has given a sharp reply to a troll, telling him to steer away from making comments about the farmer’s protest. Kapil told him that one doesn’t become a patriot just by claiming to be one.

Kapil had tweeted about the farmer’s protest, requesting the government to pay heed to their demands and find a solution to their problems. “The issue of farmers should not be given a political colour, this issue should be resolved by negotiation. No issue is so big that it cannot be resolved by negotiation. We are all with our farmer brothers. They are our providers #farmer,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Replying to him, a Twitter user commented, “Comedy kar chup chap, rajniti karne ki koshish mat kar, jyada kisaan hitaishi banne ki koshish mat kar, jo kaam hai tera us par focus rakh (Stick to comedy, don’t try to get into politics or defend farmers. Focus on your work).” Kapil responded by saying, “Bhai sahab main apna kaam hi kar raha hu. kripya aap bhi karein. Deshbhakt likhne se koi deshbhakt nahi ho jaata. Kaam karein aur desh ki tarakki mein yogdaan dein. 50 rupe ka recharge karke faaltu gyaan naa baatein (Brother, I am doing my work, you should do it as well. One doesn’t become a patriot simply by claiming to be one. Work and contribute to the progress of the country. Don’t preach to us with your Rs 50 recharge)”

Apart from Kapil, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has also been vocal in support of farmers. He has shared pictures of farmers giving food and water to policemen while on their way to Delhi. He also shared pictures of a Sikh soldier who lost his life on duty. “Yeh Hai Kisan Ka Beta Sukhbir Singh Jo Sarhad Par DESH Ke Lie Shaheed Hua Hai JITNI BHI POLITICAL PARTIES HAIN Apna Agenda Side mai Rakh Ke Kisaan Ke Masle Ka Hall Karo Ji (This is a farmer’s son, Sukhbir Singh who martyred for his country. All the political parties should keep their agendas aside and work for the welfare of farmers," he wrote in a tweet.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to protest against the three new farm laws. The farmers object to legislation introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in September that would let farmers sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers like Walmart, not just at government-regulated wholesale markets where growers are assured of a minimum price.

