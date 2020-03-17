Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic, will be told in special live show

tv

Fourteen men and women, contestants in Big Brother Germany, will be among the last people in the world to learn about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1,80,000 people across the world. The contestants have been accidentally involved in a quarantine situation since February 10, and will be told about the pandemic that has brought public life to a standstill in Germany in a special live show on Tuesday.

The show’s rules forbid contact with the outside world, and the network behind it has so far neglected to inform them about the virus, and the potentially risky environment that they are living in. After a social media uproar, the network Sat 1 announced that it would inform the contestants about the virus, and allow them to ask questions, if they have any.

The network said that it had taken “special hygienic measures” to protect the contestants, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, hasn’t detailed what these measures were. There have been more than 7000 cases of the coronavirus in Germany, with 17 deaths. Chancellor Angela Merkel has closed clubs, bars, leisure facilities, zoos and playgrounds. Sat 1 has said that none of the contestants has tested positive for the virus, which has infected celebrities such as Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and actor Idris Elba.

Contestants of Big Brother Canada were only recently made aware of the situation, while the BBC says that Big Brother Brazil contestants are also in the dark.

