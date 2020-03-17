e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan outlines ways to tackle coronavirus in latest video, says ‘Covid-19 can be stopped’. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan outlines ways to tackle coronavirus in latest video, says ‘Covid-19 can be stopped’. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in a new video has outlined the ways in which one can take precautions against coronavirus. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan in a screengrab from the video.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in a public safety video, in which he outlines the ways in which one can take precautions against the novel coronavirus that has infected 125 people in India, and resulted in the death of three people. The video was shared on Tuesday on the official YouTube page of the Press Information Bureau of India.

“The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 disease, can be stopped,” the actor says in the one-minute video. “Together, we can do it. All we need to do is to take some basic precautions.”

 

Amitabh then proceeds to list the precautionary measure one can take against the virus. “Whenever you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth with a handkerchief or a tissue,” he says. “Throw the used tissue into a closed dustbin immediately.”

He also advises everyone to not touch their eyes, nose and mouth unnecessarily, to wash their hands with soap more frequently, to avoid participating in large gatherings. He also listed some of the symptoms of the disease, such as cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing, and advised those experiencing the symptoms to avoid close contact with others.

 

Amitabh had previously shared two animated videos to create awareness about the virus, and had also recited a poem on Instagram. On his blog, he had written, “In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution. It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy.”

