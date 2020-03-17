e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Actor Tom Hanks released from hospital after coronavirus quarantine

Actor Tom Hanks released from hospital after coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and his wife Rita Wilson came down with the COVID-19 disease.

hollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 06:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Gold Coast, Australia
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.(Photo Credit: Tom Hanks/ Twitter)
         

Tom Hanks has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, but his wife Rita Wilson remains hospitalised, health officials said Tuesday.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple’s contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.

Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the disease.

The couple have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.

Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis’ long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

tags
top news
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News