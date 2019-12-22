e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatens to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla, Twitter tags Mumbai Police and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatens to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla, Twitter tags Mumbai Police and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 touched an ugly new low as Arhaan Khan threatened to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla’s face amid a fight in the house. Audience members are demanding police action against him.

tv Updated: Dec 22, 2019 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatened to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla amid his fight with Rashami Desai.
Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan threatened to throw acid on Sidharth Shukla amid his fight with Rashami Desai.
         

Bigg Boss 13 touched a new low as a clip emerged where Arhaan Khan is threatening to throw acid on co-contestant Sidharth Shukla’s face. Shocked fans tagged the Mumbai Police on Twitter, demanding action should be taken against Arhaan for the serious threat.

The comment came during a fight between Sidharth and Rashami Desai that was shown during a promotion of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Salman connects with the contestants via a television screen. The fight got violent as Rashmi and Sidharth threw tea on each other amid an angry exchange of words.

 

 

Arhaan, Paras Chhabra and Vikas Gupta had to step in as the fight threatened to turn uglier. Salman, who was watching the fight, reprimanded the two for their behaviour.

“What is wrong with you, getting your past out here. You are disgusting, that’s what you want to hear,” he told Rashami. Speaking in her defence, Rashami says, “I can’t bear a person like Sidharth and would prefer to keep myself above the show.”

The Dabangg actor said he doesn’t want such people in the house. “You guys want to extend this season by five weeks, then I think you should get another host for that because I am not ready for this s**t,” he told the makers.

Amid all this, Arhaan -- who was fighting Sidharth for Rashami – is heard saying in a clip, “Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe (Not tea, I will throw acid on him)”. The clip went viral and shocked members of audience tagged Salman and Mumbai Police demanding action against him.

 

 

“ Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe”@MumbaiPolice please arrest this criminal inside the @BiggBoss house,” wrote one. Another comment said, “This statement of Arhaan should be taken very seriously. Most of the acid attack crimes have happened after the accused has threatened to do the same. Please arrest #ArhaanKhan #MumbaiPolice. This is very serious. He is saying on national television.”

