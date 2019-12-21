Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan watches in shock as Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla get into a physical fight, says ‘get another host’. See video

tv

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks and will end only by February. However, a recent violence incident inside the house left host Salman Khan in shock, who called it “disgusting” and immediately declared on stage that he is not ready for “this s**t”.

The makers have shared a promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman is seen talking to the contestants via a television screen. He gets to see how Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla get violent during a fight and is shocked by their behaviour. In the promo, Rashami and Sidharth are seen having a heated argument in the presence of Arhaan Khan and Vikas Gupta when Sidharth throws the contents of his bowl on Rashami and she returns the favour by throwing her tea on him. Sidharth gets more aggressive and has to be controlled by Vikas and Arhaan to keep him away from Rashami.

After witnessing the whole fight during his presence on the show (while shooting for the weekend episode), Salman blasts Rashami about her violent behaviour and asks her “What is wrong with you, getting your past out here. You are disgusting, that’s what you want to hear”. Speaking in her defence, Rashami says, “I can’t bear a person like Sidharth and would prefer to keep myself above the show.”

Salman goes on to makes it clear that he doesn’t want such people in the house. An angry Salman tells the makers on stage “You guys want to extend this season by five weeks, then I think you should get another host for that because I am not ready for this s**t.”

The viewers of the show were also shocked to see their ugly fight in the promo. A viewer wrote, “She proves if u repeatedly demean a girl she will not shutup n listen coz it’s a show and what will ppl think. Proud of u girl for speaking up for urself in front of biases host n makers.” Another said in her favour, “Rashami Desai is slayin like a Queen. Sherni for a reason she will burn this whole episode down full on trp this is massive.” A viewer criticised the channel and wrote, “Shame on @BiggBoss @ColorsTV and @EndemolShineIND for supporting a abuser like Shukla who is pointing finger on #RashamiDesai character. Even they stopped Salman when he was lashing out on Shukla.”

