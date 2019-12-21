Sara Ali Khan performs to Ek Do Teen, Kartik Aaryan makes Ayushmann, Taapsee groove to Dheeme Dheeme at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:12 IST

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and made all from co-star Bhumi Pednekar and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu groove to the film’s song, Dheeme Dheeme, at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on Friday. A video of all of them standing up from their chairs and grooving in front of the stage has surfaced online.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan at the red carpet. ( Varinder Chawla )

The awards night also saw live performances by Bhumi, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Sara, who walked the red carpet in a colourful, uneven dress and funky hair accessories, performed to Ek Do Teen on the stage in a white costume.

She won the Rising Star Award at the event and later shared a self-written poem on the occasion. Sara took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself striking poses in her silk dress while holding the trophy in her hand. She wrote, “You know it’s time to rejoice. When you win an award at #kidschoice. Then who needs candy who needs Royce. Just put on your dancing shoes and bring your singing voice.”

The actor later revealed in her Instagram stories about how she and co-star Varun Dhawan had to take an early morning three-hour-long drive to reach their shooting location after a fun night at the awards. The two are currently shooting for Coolie No 1, remake of David Dhawan’s original 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Also read: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan win big, Kriti Sanon join Ninja Hattori on red carpet. See pics

Varun had also performed at the event and arrived like popular character Tarzan, on a swinging piece of log. He was dressed in a white tee and blue trousers with a colourful, glittery jacket for his stage performance.

Bhumi arrived on stage on a moving podium with huge angel wings encrusted on it and was swaying to the music of the song, Dont’ Be Shy, from her last film, Bala, playing in the background.

Follow @htshowbiz for more