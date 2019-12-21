Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan win big, Kriti Sanon join Ninja Hattori on red carpet. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:16 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities who have a huge fan following among the kids walked the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards held in Mumbai on Friday. All from Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu to Bhumi Pednekar had fun with popular cartoon characters such as Ninja Hattori, SpongeBob SquarePants and many others at the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor of the Decade and joined Ninja Hattori on the red carpet. The actor arrived in a check suit with a quirky yellow tie as per the mood of the evening. He later shared how the award was the best brick in his wall of fame, giving a glimpse of all the awards he had won in his decade-long career. He also revealed that the submarine-shaped orange trophy actually had a kaleidoscope inside it.

Ayushmann Khurrana shows off his many trophies.

Sara Ali Khan won the Rising Star Award at the event. She arrived in a multicolour silk dress and posed for the paparazzi alongside SpongeBob SquarePants and Shaun The Sheep.

Sara Ali Khan with SpongeBob SquarePants and Shaun The Sheep. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara later shared on her Instagram stories about how she and her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan had to take a three-hour-long drive early morning to reach their shoot location. Varun had posed alongside Ninja Hattori as they struck some cool poses for the cameras.

Bhumi and her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu, won the Jodi Kamaal Ki Award for playing Shooter daadis - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar - in the film. While Bhumi wore a short pink skirt-top and a glittery jacket for her stage performance, she walked the red carpet in a marchesa gown.

Kartik Aaryan also walked the red carpet and joined a Power Ranger upon his arrival. The actor kept it simple in casuals and took home the Entertainer of the Year Award.

Bhumi Pednekar blushes at the red carpet. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu receives a rose from a Power Ranger. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with a Power Ranger. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddhant Chaturvedi having fun with a Power Ranger. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted at the event were Kriti Sanon, child actor Neel Sethi who played Mowgli in 2016 Disney film The Jungle Book, Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kriti arrived in an uneven red gown and was seen having fun with Ninja Hattori on the red carpet.

