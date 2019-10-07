Taapsee Pannu says actresses have backed out on her in two-women films: ‘Left me fuming’

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu has multiple two-women (or more) projects to her credit but getting here wasn’t easy. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said actresses have backed out of her films last minute when they got cold feet about working with another actress.

“There have been times when actresses have backed out at the last minute because it was a two-woman project and left me fuming,” she said. However, she realises not all are that insecure. “Thankfully, there are others secure enough to share screen space. As women, we should be there for each other.” The actor, who has previously worked with other female actors in films like Pink, Mission Mangal, Judwaa 2, will soon be seen on the big screen with Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu perform during Navratri celebrations, in Mumbai. ( PTI )

Saand Ki Aankh is the real-life story of octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The duo are among the world’s oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships.Taapsee will portray the role of Prakashi Tomar, while Bhumi will be seen as Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee previously said she was eagerly waiting to do a two-heroine project. “I wanted to do a film that has equal roles for two heroines. I got to know that the team was working on one such story. It is a story of those women, who lived their life as per the desire of their parents, after marriage lived as per their husbands’ desire and will, and then lived for their children. When did she live her life then?” Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari of Mission Mangal. ( PTI )

In the interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee once again addressed actors Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan’s criticism against the film. They had called out the makers for hiring young women to play even older female characters.

“I’m used to controversies now. Maybe the trailer was so good, they wanted to do the film themselves. But I know I can play a person of any age and gender, race or sexual orientation—that’s what ‘acting’ is about. If my performance is not up to mark, you can criticise me, else it’s a lame conversation,” she said.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Taapsee previously talked about ageism in Bollywood in a social media post. “I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies. Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change.

“Or it’s just reserved for two females who at relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something,which we were told, most of the people turned down? I wonder.... I just wonder... Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh. Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots? And in the future are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan? Or these lovely allegations and questions are reserved only for us.

“Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different, something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all cinema is also about thought. Let’s keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart,” she wrote.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is scheduled to release on October 25.

