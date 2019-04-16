Saand ki Aankh first look: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar go grey, wrinkled as 60-year-old shooter dadis. See pics

The first look of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh is out and features them as 60-year-old ghagra-clad shooters. The film is based on the life of real-life shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who are better known as ‘shooter dadis’.

Bhumi shared the first look on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Make way for the Dadis. Bringing to you one of my most challenging roles in one of the most inspiring stories...#SaandKiAankhThisDiwali.” Taapsee shared the same picture with the caption, “They challenged their age, fought their way and shot to fame in the shooting game.” The two actors are dressed in shirts and ghagras with their heads covered with dupattas and aiming with pistols while standing on a heap of sand alongside a farm.

The actors also shared the film poster featuring them in a sitting position. Bhumi wrote with it, “They are brave, They are fun, They are full of love. They are the Shooter Dadis of India” Taapsee captioned it, “They may be old, but their aim is sure-shot gold!”

The fans were happy to see the actors in such drastic avatars. A user commented, “Wow look at u two so realistic.” Another commented, “Woohooo... What an epic look.. Can’t wait for the trailer..”

Taapsee and Bhumi were shooting for the film in Baghpat and constantly shared candid pictures from the sets of the film on their Instagram accounts. They can be seen making a heart symbol with their hands while wielding pistols in their other hand in one of the pictures. They can be seen riding a tractor and making cow-dung cakes in other pics.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are reportedly world’s oldest female sharpshooters. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is set to release around Diwali this year.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:00 IST