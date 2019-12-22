Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 76 December 21: Salman shocked as entire house plunges into madness as Rashami-Sidharth fight

tv

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 00:03 IST

Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar was explosive on Bigg Boss 13. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had a massive fight, with Sidharth and Arhaan getting into a a scuffle too. Salman Khan was so shocked to see the happenings of the day that he said that the makers better find a new host.

Here are the top highlights of the episode:

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight got so nasty that her boyfriend Arhaan Khan and Sidharth Shukla came close to blows. It was so ugly that even Salman Khan couldn’t make sense of it. He reiterated his request to Bigg Boss 13 makers that they might as well consider a new host.

This is how it unfolded – while having an argument, Rashmi threw tea on Sidharth. He also threw with whatever he had in his bowl. As he moved aggressively towards her, Arhaan got in and both nearly came to fist fights with Vikas Gupta tried to pacify matters.

Earlier, Sidharth had an altercation with Asim Riaz. Rashmi was heard shouting and venting out her feelings – over Sidharth’s comment on Rashami. Arhaan tried his level best to pacify her, but Rashami was in a belligerent mood. Sidharth was later seen mocking others too – Shefali Zariwala, Asim etc. Sidharth had earlier picked up an argument with Vishal Aditya Singh. At one point, Vikas and Shehnaz spoke aloud about Asim’s repeated refrain ‘ladkiyon ki izzat nahin karta’. Some moments later, Arhaan came and warned Sidharth to not get into ‘maa-behen’ zone.

Vikas tried to reason with Sidharth about his attitude towards women; Sidharth in his defence said that he did not differentiate between men and women. That his ‘aisi’ comment had no gender connotation or character assassination; he just meant that he did not want to be associated with woman like her. At one point, Madhurima and Sidharth also had an argument. The only person who supported Sidharth was Shehnaz Gill.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan watches in shock as Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla get into a physical fight, says ‘get another host’. See video

Rashami found support in Asim, Shefali, Vishal and of course Arhaan. On the sidelines of Rashami and Sidharth argument, Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra also had an argument, with each saying that the other would outshine them in the game. Shehnaz claimed that she always spoke upfront and was not like Mahira Sharma and Paras who indulge in gossip sessions behind her back. At night too, she confronted them while still in bed, as the duo kept smirking. It was Vikas who had to step in to calm down Shehnaz. Next morning, Shehnaz was seen crying and helping her deal with her problem was Rashami.

Later, it was time for some fun. The special guest on this episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, was actor Mallika Sherawat, who entered the house as the hit song ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ played in the background. Mallika being Mallika, she began flirting with the two most eligible guys – Asim and Sidharth. She called Asim over to the centre of the living room and asked him to lift his shirt and then felt his toned abs. She then went and sat on Sidharth’s lap and flirted with him too. Later, she made him dance with her but on one leg.

Her next game ‘Kabhi Nahi Toh Abhi Sahi’ was yet another tricky one – she called Mahira and Paras to bite into and share an apple without holding it in their hands. Next, Mallika invited Rashami – she asked her if she had ever indulged in pillow fight with anyone and if she had a preference? She chose Arhaan but their pillow fight was rather insipid. Then, Mallika said she would show how it was done – and called Asim as her partner, as the song Kaho Naa Kaho played in the background. As the inmates hooted, Mallika was all over Asim – as an embarrassed Asim tried to be polite about it.

Then, she called Shefali Bagga and Shefali Zariwala and asked them to do a belly dance. She then called Shehnaz and asked her if she had ever praised a guy. Shehnaz said she hadn’t. Then, Mallika asked Shehnaaz to falsely praise someone – she chose Paras.

Next, Mallika had an interaction session with all where she posed questions – she asked them to convince her that they deserved to be the captain and fit to unseat Asim. If convinced, she would choose a person who could overrule the decisions of the captain five times.

Vishal, Arhaan, Madhurima, Shefali and Arti Singh spoke. She chose Arti as ‘Opposing Captain’. Soon it was time to leave. All through, however, Shehnaz seemed rather upset and didn’t enjoy the interaction with Mallika Sherawat.

Soon, at the dining table Asim and Sidharth again fought, with Paras too behaving a bit like Sidharth. Both seemed to be having fun teasing Asim, who seemed really mad. Vikas and Mahira looked on. Suddenly matters turned ugly between Asim and Paras as well.

Watching all this unfold inside the house, an exasperated Salman declared that at least one could learn patience watching this session of Bigg Boss.

Back in the Bigg Boss house, Paras went up to Arhaan to explain his point and Rashami picked up an argument with him. So much so that Sidharth and Mahira also came in. However, that’s when all hell broke out – Rashami started taunting Sidharth calling him ‘gunda’. He then started taunting her back, calling her ‘Aisi ladki’ – in anger, she threw tea on him and he threw the contents of his bowl on her. As he moved aggressively towards her, Arhaan took Sidharth on. It was left to Vikas, Asim, Shehnaz to keep the two away. Rashami called him ‘doh kaudi ka’. She taunted him further ‘tere ghar ki auraten’ to which Sidharth said that that ‘mere ghar ki aureten tere jaisi…’. The madness was just unmanageable.

What was disgusting was the exchange of words with Rashami calling him ‘ghatiya’, ‘saala’, ‘nashedi’ (abusive language) and Sidharth dubbing her as ‘aisi ladki’.

It was then the turn of the inmates to interact with Salman; however, the episode ended with not much interaction happening. Looks like Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman giving both of them a bit of his mind. But even in that brief period, he asked Sidharth what he meant by ‘Aisi ladki’ and pulled up Rashami for picking up a fight with him, despite knowing that he was a loose canon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more