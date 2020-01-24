Bigg Boss 13 day 116 written update episode 116 January 23: Paras Chhabra is sad people know that Akanksha Puri helped him, Sidharth-Asim fight yet again

tv

While it was a stressed day for Paras Chhabra who recounted his relationship status, claiming to be sad that the things came out in public domain, Shehnaaz Gill was also upset over the way Sidharth Shukla had treated her over the last few days.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Sidharth Shukla went upto Shehnaaz Gill and told her, “Tere saath attachment hai, alag si. Kisi insaan k saath aisi nahi rahi hai Aur wo aisi attachment jaisi meri ciggarrate k saath hai, Mereko pata hai problem de rahi hai par mai ja k pita hun (I have a different kind of attachment with you, it is like my attachment with cigarette. I know it hurts me and gives problem but I will smoke it.).”

Paras Chhabra told Shefali Jairwala and Mahira Sharma that he was hurt when he realised that things about his relationship with Akanksha Puri came out in the open. “If you are my girlfriend and you are taking care of my everything…Ye baate bahar aayi kaise kit um mere liye itna kuch kr rahi ho (How did all this become public knowledge that you have been helping me?),” he asked.

He also claimed to have moved on from his relationship with Akanksha. “I wanted to end this much earlier but this got stretched. I wanted to move on and break up before coming to the show but I was given one dialogue – ‘ab to limelight mil gaya, Big boss mil gaya (Now you have the limelight, you were offered Bigg Boss). Meri mummy boli kisi ka dil dukha ke mat ja tu wapas aega to mai baat karungi. (My mom asked me not to hurt anyone before the show. She promised she will talk to her once I come out of the show). I have no clue what happened outside in past three months that my mom is all changed.” Shefali suggested that he should get a closure as such relationships can become toxic.

Rashami Desai asked Sidharth if he thought he caught typhoid eating aloo paranthas she made. She also asked if he did not like her food and he refused the allegations.

When Shehnaaz was singing ‘Dil ko tumse pyar hua’ Sidharth stopped her saying the song did not suit her as she fell in love with everyone. ‘Baar baar pyar hua,” he kept singing.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task and kept Sidharth and Asim Riaz out of the task, citing their violence during the task recently. A huge spider was placed in the garden area and every time the spider would move, it would also lay eggs and the contestants were supposed to collect maximum eggs in their baskets. The one with the least amount of eggs in the first round would get eliminated from the task and would become the ‘Sanchalak’.

After the announcement, Sidharth asked Paras to ensure Vishal Aditya Singh does not reach the eggs as he was the only man in the other team. Asim asked Shehnaaz to make sure Vishal won the game.

During the first round, Bigg Boss had to ask Asim to stay away as he kept intervening and advising Rashami and Vishal. Big g Boss had to stop the task mid-way when Vishal pulled Mahira’s hair several times and said it was a mistake. Rashami told Bigg Boss she would not be part of the game as it was getting physical. Shefali had held her all the time that the task was supposed to go on. Mahira and Sidharth had a major problem that Shehnaaz was supporting Asim, Rashami and Vishal. Both Mahira and Sidharth kept taunting her over her support for them.

Bigg Boss then chided everyone that the did not follow rules and cancelled the first round. Mahira then won the actual first round and she kicked Vishal out of the game, making him the sanchalak.

Later, Shehnaaz and Asim talked about Sidharth and he said he was a coward and could not afford a fight with Paras so does not want to go against Mahira. Sidharth overheard and told her that she was not worth trusting and will never be happy in her life. Sidharth told her, “Bakwas ladki hai tu, pehle din se. (You have been a useless woman since day one).” After Sidharth left, Asim told Shehnaaz to control her emotions and avoid taking the first step in a fight.

Vishal announced the next round of the task as cancelled because everyone kept eggs in others’ baskets. After announcing the cancellation, Shehnaaz and Asim tried bullying Vishal into saying that Shefali should be disqualified. However, he announced that Shehnaaz was the winner. Even Shehnaaz said it was wrong that Vishal declared her the winner. Bigg Boss then chided Vishal for being the most confused sanchalak.

Paras and Vishal got into a fight over the decision. Bigg Boss then announced that Shehnaaz was the winner. Shehnaaz said she wanted Shefali to be disqualified who disagreed with the announcement.

Sidharth and Asim then began fighting when Sidharth said, “Nalla” and crybaby. Arti tried her best to stop Asim but they continued their tussle. Asim yelled that Sidharth was poking him as the actor continued shouting “Nalle, crybaby, fattu”. Shefali also intigated him saying he was scared and did not dare to face them outside.

Paras then told Sidharth not to talk to Shehnaaz and Sidharth said he will not.

