Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Panjabi support Sidharth after fight with Shehnaaz, hope Salman Khan will help him

Bigg Boss 13: Responding to a fight between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on the show, Vindu has said he expects Salman Khan to tell Sidharth about Shehnaaz’s conversation with Rashami and reveal how she’s ‘fake’.

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill inside the house.
         

As soon as Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 ended, a Twitter war began between fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, with champions of ‘Sidnaaz’ taking sides.

Hindustantimes

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kamya Panjabi lead Sidharth’s fans in supporting him. “Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da task u played against sid as u only say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy well den y all dis drama?” she tweeted.

Also read:  Pankaj Tripathi to play lead in Salman Khan’s Kaagaz: ‘Idea of Bollywood hero was different when I began working’

Actor and former winner of the reality show Vindu Dara Singh has been a constant supporter of Sidharth and he hoped host Salman Khan will expose Shehnaaz and save Sidharth from getting hurt. “Sid’s best pals in BB used & backstabbed him & stil use him 2go further! FACT:- SID IS IN LUV WT HER I hope @BeingSalmanKhan informs Sid abt d conversation bet Sana & Rashmi n the FAKE tears & LAUGHTERS Bhai hs always helped ppl,I hope he will get Sid bk on track #NoMoreSidNaaz,” he tweeted.

 

Shehnaaz has been upset with Sidharth and crying frequently ever since he told her that she could not be loyal to anyone as she was not loyal to her parents. Sidharth had told her, “I wasn’t talking to you as a time pass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can’t be loyal to your parents, you can’t be loyal to anybody else. I don’t like to associate with such people.”

 

On Wednesday’s episode, Shehnaaz told Sidharth, “I hate you. Mai bahar ja k nikalungi sab (i will vent once I am out of the show).” Sidharth replied saying, “Jis jis ko jaha jaha nikalna hai nikalo (you can vent out wherever you want).” Shehnaaz said she would meet him once but declared he will not. “Mai milunga hi nahi tujhse,” he said. He also said he will never hate her but will certainly not stay in touch with her.

 

Fans of Sidharth also supported him. “shehnaz, here’s an advice for ya.. please try to take any relationship seriously.. please! Guys Stop posting crap abt #SidNaaz.. caus according to Shehnaz it’s finished. Please start supporting @sidharth_shukla,” one tweeted.

 

“If #SidharthShukla can make #ShehnaazGill with holding Jealouswala then why not this? Sidharth you started it. And she didn’t flip, if you would have held her and told her things she would have been with you. Funny part is she supports you even though you hurt her! #SidNaaz,” wrote a Shehnaaz fan.

