Pankaj Tripathi to play lead in Salman Khan’s Kaagaz: ‘Idea of Bollywood hero was different when I began working’

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:49 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has bagged his first lead role in a film that is being backed by Salman Khan’s productions house. Speaking about the project, Pankaj has said all the love coming his way is “humbling”, adding that “the idea of a Bollywood hero” was different when he entered showbiz.

Pankaj entered the film industry with Run and Omkara in 2004 and has been impressing critics with his performances in character roles ever since. However, he first got his due when he bagged the National Award special mention for his act in 2017 film Newton and it was followed by several box office hits where the stories banked on his character.

A Mid Day report quoted Pankaj as saying, “When I joined the movies, I had never imagined that any of these wonderful things were possible for me. I came to the movies with modest expectations, looking for good work. The very fact that the audience welcomed me with so much love is humbling. Kaagaz is my first solo hero project, and there’s nothing more fulfilling for an actor than the after-feeling of being part of such a strong story.”

“About 10 years ago, the idea of a Bollywood hero was different. Today, we honour the story and its requirements,” he added. Tripathi will essay the main lead in the film that is based on the real-life story of Lal Bihari, a farmer who was declared dead on paper. Produced by Salman Khan Productions, the film is being helmed by Satish Kaushik.

Recently, Pankaj said he makes sure to be careful with his choices. “With such great work comes the responsibility of living up to people’s expectations. I am elated that people are showering me with such love and thus, I try extra hard to ensure that I don’t compromise on the quality. I still choose my films with care, go for characters that I feel attuned with. I am happy about the kind of movies I am in this year. Each of the films has given me gratification and joy. I hope to continue to look for solid work. The good thing about success is that it inspires you to work harder,” he told IANS last week.

Apart from Kaagaz, Pankaj also has Gunjan Saxena’s upcoming biopic The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi, Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Kabir Khan’s 83. He will also return with the second season of his popular web series Mirzapur.

Pankaj will feature alongside Chris Hemsworth in his first international project Dhaka.

