With just one hit in half-a-decade, a look at Kangana Ranaut’s box office track record ahead of Panga

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:25 IST

Since her 2014 hit, Queen, Kangana Ranaut has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s top stars. Several reports pegged her salary to be approximately Rs 11 crore per film, making her one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors. By her own admission, she became “bigger than” her movies, according to an interview to critic Anupama Chopra.

But her box office track record tells a different story altogether.

Kangana has appeared in nine films since Queen, which can safely be called a turning point for her. Prior to that, she’d mostly appeared in small films, and attracted a fair amount of acclaim for her performances (Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Life in a... Metro). Just prior to Queen making over a Rs 100 crore at the BO, she’d appeared in Rajjo, which could only manage Rs 2 crore.

While Queen’s success should ideally have paved the way for more blockbusters for Kangana, the performance of her films post 2014 have been more along the lines of Rajjo - with the sole exception of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Even with controversies surrounding the release of several of her recent films, especially Manikarnika and Simran, she has failed to draw significant audiences to the theatres.

With her latest film, Panga around the corner, here’s a list of her films, and their worldwide BO hauls:

Revolver Rani (2014)

Made on a budget of Rs 27 crore, Revolver Rani didn’t click with the audiences and made just over Rs 11 crore, but critics appreciated Kangana’s performance.

Ungli (2014)

Ungli was produced on a budget of Rs 39 crore, by Dharma Productions, but managed to make just about Rs 25 crore. Kangana was a part of an ensemble cast led by Emraan Hashmi. In 2017, she accused Dharma chief Karan Johar of nepotism, sparking off a heated debate.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

With a total of Rs 243 crore, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns is Kangana’s biggest hit yet. Made on a budget of Rs 39 crore, the film more than quadrupled the box office takings of the first Tanu Weds Manu movie, which crossed Rs 50 crore on a budget of Rs 17.5 crore in 2011.

I Love NY (2015)

The film began production in 2011, and was originally slated for release in 2013. But behind-the-scenes troubles forced the release date to be delayed several times. In the end, the film was released hot on the heels of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Kangana publicly acknowledged that she wasn’t approached to promote it in any way. It made Rs 2.5 crore.

Katti Batti (2015)

The film failed to recuperate its Rs 34 crore budget, ending its run with just Rs 25 crore. Some reviews mentioned that Kangana didn’t have as much to do in the film as she should have. It is also Imran Khan’s last release.

Rangoon (2017)

Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s film was released amid a slew of controversies - Kangana’s on-set relationship with her co-star, Shahid Kapoor, wasn’t pleasant, and her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan sparked off the nepotism controversy. It made a little over half its budget.

Simran (2017)

Released once again amid a wave of controversies - Kangana frequently brought up her feud with Hrithik Roshan during the promotions, and writer Apurva Asrani alleged that she’d hijacked the film from director Hansal Mehta. Simran made Rs 26 crore against its reported budget of Rs 17 crore.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Kangana’s big-budget directorial debut might have generated a profit, especially taking into account all the ancillary earnings, it made a Rs 132 crore haul on a budget that many outlets reported ballooned to over Rs 100 crore. Kangana’s sister Rangoli had claimed, “Manikarnika investments and returns, Budget- 79cr, Print+Marketing- 22cr, Digital rights sold- 40cr, Satellite rights sold- 20cr, Distribution rights- 61cr, India business - 100.05cr still counting, Worldwide - 152cr and still counting...”

Judgementall Hai Kya (2019)

Even with new controversies to rely on, Judgementall Hai Kya proved to be too niche in its sensibilities to become a mainstream hit. It made Rs 44 crore on a budget of that some reports suggest could be as high as Rs 50 crore, while others quote a more reasonable Rs 29 crore budget.

All numbers sourced from Box Office India, Bollywood Hungama and Box Office Collection.

Follow @htshowbiz for more