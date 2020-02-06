Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mom ‘feels sorry’ for Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha but says daughter ‘not responsible’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania Sharma said that she feels sympathetic towards Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. However, Sania maintained that Mahira is not responsible for Paras and Akanksha’s relationship going sour.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sania said, “I feel sorry for Akanksha. My daughter is not responsible for her state. If anyone’s boyfriend speaks such trash as Paras did about her, it is not difficult to understand what she’s going through.”

Paras and Mahira’s closeness on Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town and even host Salman Khan pulled him up, saying that it was “more than friendship”. Salman also asked Paras if he told Akanksha that he planned to use Mahira to stay in the game, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Sania told the website that there was no romance between Paras and Mahira, and claimed that they were just friends. “Paras and Mahira are friends. I trust my daughter. Even when my son went inside and returned after 5 days, he too told me to rest assured that there’s nothing brewing between them. Mahira is only focused on her career. She will follow in the footsteps of her idol Kareena Kapoor and get married at the age of 32,” she said.

Speculation is rife that Mahira will be out of Bigg Boss 13 in a surprise mid-week eviction tonight. However, Sania said that Colors has assured her that no such thing is happening. “What are you talking about? When I heard about this, I called up Colors channel and they denied it. In fact, they told me to send clothes for Mahira for a week at least. I don’t think she is coming out,” she said.

Meanwhile, Paras has said that he tried to end his relationship with Akanksha on several occasions, but she would not let him do so. Akanksha told DesiMartini, “I don’t remember watching the show or being active on Twitter after that episode. I also used to keep a tab of the show to know about how he is looking and if there are any alterations in the styling to be made and for other minute details. Now, obviously I’m not doing it. I am not even interested to talk about Bigg Boss.”

