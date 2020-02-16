e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shares chocolates with Asim Riaz’s niece in sweet moment from finale. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shares chocolates with Asim Riaz’s niece in sweet moment from finale. Watch

Salman Khan shared a cute moment with Asim Riaz’s niece during the finale of Bigg Boss 13. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan offering chocolates to a young girl during Bigg Boss.
Salman Khan offering chocolates to a young girl during Bigg Boss.
         

Actor Salman Khan played the perfect host during the Bigg Boss 13 finale. He not only took the reins of the entire ceremony but also made sure the contestants’ families had the best time.

A new video shared by Salman on Instagram shows a sweet moment between the actor and contestant Asim Riaz’s niece. Salman is seen walking up to the young girl and giving her chocolates. Her happy expression on receiving the sweets warmed everyone’s heart.

While many loved Salman’s gesture, other fans of Asim were quick to voice their disapproval of Salman. They accused Salman of favouring Siddharth Shukla over Asim and ‘snatching’ away the winners’ trophy from the worthy contender.

 

“Bus drama karwa lo ... inse baised show baised host . boycott biggboss now (Keep putting up this drama. This is a biased show with a biased host),” wrote one Bigg Boss fan. “Yah sab karke ....... Dikhana kya chahte ho (What are you trying to prove with all of this),” asked another. “I hate Salman khan,” read multiple comments on the video.

Also read: Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh while Asim stood as the first runner-up. After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and Asim.

Other contestants who reached the finale were Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Paras quit the show by taking away the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Also, apart from Sidharth and Paras, other finalists won a trip to Abu Dhabi with their loved ones.

