Bigg Boss 13 to begin September, Salman Khan to return as host: Everything you need to know

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return with the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss in September this year. A Bollywoodhungama report claimed that the makers have decided to let go of the commoner contestants for the upcoming season, following the dipping TRPs. The makers have also constructed the sets in Film City, ditching Lonavala that has been home to Bigg Boss for past 12 years.

“This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly,” a Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying. It added that TV actor Karan Patel and Zarine Khan may be seen on the latest season of the show.

Tentatively planned to premiere on September 29, Bigg Boss 13 will go on till January 12, 2020. The show is expected to replace Madhuri Dixit’s reality show Dance Deewane 2 after it airs the finale on September 28.

Meanwhile, Salman is awaiting the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that also stars Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Bharat is slated to hit theatres on Eid, June 5.

Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and will soon begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallaah where he will romance Alia Bhatt. The third film in his hit Tiger franchise is also in the pipeline.

