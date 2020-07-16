Charu Asopa shares cryptic quote about arguing with ‘stupid people’ amid rumours of marital trouble with Rajeev Sen

tv

Television actor Charu Asopa has shared a cryptic quote as the rumours of her fight with husband, model and entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, intensify. She took to her Instagram stories to share a quote by American author Mark Twain about arguing with ‘stupid people’.

“Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience,” the quote read.

Lately, there has been speculation of trouble in paradise, after Rajeev flew to Delhi in May while Charu remained in Mumbai. It was reported that he moved out of their house after a fight. The two also deleted pictures with each other from their social media accounts.

The quote shared by Charu Asopa on her Instagram stories.

Recently, Rajeev admitted that there were some misunderstandings with Charu, but hinted that someone was trying to take advantage of the situation and break them up by ‘brainwashing’ her against him.

Charu retaliated in an interview and said that maybe he was brainwashed into deleting their pictures. She accused him of walking out on her days before their first wedding anniversary. “If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that?,” she asked.

Rajeev, on Wednesday, shared a screenshot of a video call with Charu, seemingly hinting that they resolved their differences. However, she has not yet shared any picture or video with him since their fight.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that Rajeev was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, but he has denied the news.

