Rajeev Sen feels someone is ‘brainwashing’ Charu Asopa: ‘I hope she doesn’t lose her path’

Rajeev Sen opened up about rumours of a fight with wife Charu Asopa and claimed that she is being brainwashed by someone close to her.

tv Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in June last year.
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in June last year.
         

Rajeev Sen, brother of actor Sushmita Sen, has opened up about the trouble in his marriage with television actor Charu Asopa. He feels that someone close to her is ‘brainwashing’ her against him.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rajeev addressed rumours that he moved out of their home after a fight with Charu. “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl,” he said.

According to Rajeev, one of Charu’s friends could be trying to drive a wedge between them. He said that if he finds out who is responsible, he will retaliate. “It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder,” he said.

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 7 last year. Recently, they deleted all their pictures together from Instagram, sparking rumours of trouble in paradise. It has also been reported that they have unfollowed each other.

Earlier, Rajeev had denied news of a separation and claimed that he travelled to Delhi for work. Addressing rumours of a rift with Charu, he had told SpotboyE, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together - what a funny world we live in.”

Charu has acted in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev is an entrepreneur and model.

