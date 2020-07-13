e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his routine in isolation ward during treatment for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his routine in isolation ward during treatment for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan kept up with his routine of wishing his extended family on their birthdays while receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the isolation ward of a Mumbai hospital.

bollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 09:06 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted in Nanavati hospital’s isolation ward after he and three of his family members tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. However, the 77-year-old didn’t abandon his daily routine of wishing members of his ‘extended family’ on their birthdays. Keeping up with the tradition, the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote a short blog entry on Sunday night.

He wrote, “Birthday - EF - Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever.” Thanking his fans for their wishes, he added, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ...”

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild Covid symptoms, residence Jalsa sealed

Amitabh had shared the news of him testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. He wrote, “This evening I have been tested CoviD positive and have been shifted to hospital .. family and staff have undergone tests .. results awaited .. hospital shall inform authorities .. all those that have come in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested.”

 

Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus. While Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted at the Nanavati hospital for mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are in quarantine at home. Abhishek assured that his mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of his family have tested “negative” and also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayer.

Also read: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan family. Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa, all four bungalows have been sealed after sanitisation, and 30 staff members working at the premises have been tested for Covid-19. However, their results are awaited, said the BMC.

