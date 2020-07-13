e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli have wished a speedy recovery for actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya have tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday wished actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The father-son duo were admitted to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Oli wrote, “Wishing legendary actor of India @SrBachchan and his son actor @juniorbachchan good health and speedy recovery!”

 

The Bachchans have decided to share their health updates on Twitter instead of the hospital releasing a medical bulletin. Amitabh took to Twitter late Sunday to thank his well wishers for praying for him. He wrote, “... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ...”

He added in another tweet, “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Folded hands. Thank you for your eternal love and affection ..”

 

 

Also read: Ekta Kapoor shares Parth Samthaan’s web series teaser, says ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay is waiting for its hero’

Abhishek, 44, had said on Saturday that both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. He also refuted the rumours of leaving the hospital and said that the two will remain admitted until the doctors say otherwise.

 

Abhishek on Sunday tweeted that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, had also tested positive for the virus and will be “self quarantining at home”. He wrote on Twitter, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
Army looks to acquire US aerial vehicle to strengthen infantry
Army looks to acquire US aerial vehicle to strengthen infantry
Pune lockdown starts from today. Here’s what you need to know
Pune lockdown starts from today. Here’s what you need to know
3 contrasting scenarios in Rajasthan’s political future
3 contrasting scenarios in Rajasthan’s political future
Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM
Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Supreme Court verdict on Kerala’s Padmanabha Swamy temple today
Supreme Court verdict on Kerala’s Padmanabha Swamy temple today
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In