Home / TV / Rajeev Sen deletes all pics with wife Charu Asopa, days after denying rumours of rift

Rajeev Sen deletes all pics with wife Charu Asopa, days after denying rumours of rift

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have deleted their wedding photos and romantic selfies from their Instagram profiles.

tv Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in June 2019.
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in June 2019.
         

Rajeev Sen’s action are speaking louder than his words. Last month he had refuted rumours of rift in his relationship with wife and television actor Charu Asopa. Now, however, he has deleted all pictures of their wedding from his Instagram profile.

“I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say,” he had told SpotBoye about the rumours in June. “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in,” he had added. But one look at his Instagram profile shows that he has deleted all pictures of him and Asopa from their 2019 wedding in Goa.

 

A report in Times of India last month had mentioned that the two had a fight recently, after which Rajeev moved to Delhi. Charu then changed her name on her social media handles, dropping his surname. “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication,” a source told TOI.

Even Charu has removed almost all her wedding posts except a few photos from her sangeet and mehendi ceremony. Sushmita Sen, who is Rajeev’s elder sister, still has all the pictures from the wedding on her profile.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do

Talking to Hindustan Times last year, the couple had mentioned that they had met in January, 2019. Asked about what they fight over, Charu had said, “Wherever we go, everyone says we are ‘couple goals’, people tag us with that on Instagram. Kabhi-kabhi bauhaut pressure aa jaata hai. I should tell everyone now- we are not a perfect couple. We fight too. We are imperfect, and that’s perfect. No one and no couple is perfect. Like for example, I am someone who likes to sleep on time, and Rajeev sleeps late. I have this problem that I am not able to sleep till everyone else in the house has slept. We are trying to come to a common ground!” Rajeev said, “We fight a lot over petty things, but I guess that’s where it also shows how much we love each other.”

