Valentine’s Day 2020: Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa reveal whether they check each other’s phones

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:13 IST

One glance at actors Charu Asopa Sen and husband Rajeev Sen’s social media feed is enough to reveal that the two are madly, deeply in love with each other. While the two had started dating in January last year, they made it official in a lavish wedding soon on June 7. One might be amazed how did all of this happen within a span of just six months, but they reveal that they connected right from the first moment they met:

1. When was the first time you met?

CHARU: We met on January 11, 2019.

RAJEEV: I met her on January 11 in a shopping mall.

2. Who proposed first?

CHARU: No one! Hum dono ka saath mein tha. We were looking for someone to get married to before we met. Then we went for dates, which were only for getting to know each other better. We didn’t waste more time after that.

RAJEEV: Interestingly, none of us! We just went with the flow.

3. What was the first gift you got from each other?

CHARU: He gave me a dress, it’s one of my favourites.

RAJEEV: She gave me an expensive speaker, which was amazing.

4. What’s your idea of love and romance?

CHARU: Fancy dinners, drives, mere liye yeh sab bauhaut formal hai. I would prefer to be in a small coffee shop, and drink coffee together, have some real and romantic conversations, followed by a walk holding hands. That’s my idea of romance.

RAJEEV: For me, love is commitment, being there for someone… that’s what a real relationship means. Love is the greatest feeling ever, and romance means true love that also entails cherishing and respecting the relationship you have with the other person.

5. What do you mostly fight about, if at all?

CHARU- Wherever we go, everyone says we are ‘couple goals’, people tag us with that on Instagram. Kabhi-kabhi bauhaut pressure aa jaata hai. I should tell everyone now- we are not a perfect couple. We fight too. We are imperfect, and that’s perfect. No one and no couple is perfect. Like for example, I am someone who likes to sleep on time, and Rajeev sleeps late. I have this problem that I am not able to sleep till everyone else in the house has slept. We are trying to come to a common ground!

RAJEEV- We fight a lot over petty things, but I guess that’s where it also shows how much we love each other.

6. And who makes up after a fight?

CHARU: Kabhi Rajeev, kabhi main. Pyaar toh hai hi, so we can’t stay away from each other for long. If we don’t talk, then all it takes is to look at the other person and smile, all get sorted.

RAJEEV: Ya, it’s sometimes her and sometimes me, but most of the times, me!

7. Do you check each other’s mobile phones or emails?

CHARU: We don’t check each other’s phones or emails. I would love to, (laughs) but I don’t.

RAJEEV: I would love to, but even if I got a choice, and she gives me her phone, I wouldn’t do that. Everybody has their own set of privacy, which needs to be maintained and respected.

8. What’s the most irritating thing about each other?

CHARU: As I told you, hamari har cheez ka time alag hai. I prefer going to the gym early in the morning, and Rajeev late in the night. I prefer waking up early, and him late. These few things are irritating for me.

RAJEEV: I think sometimes, we both need our own little space, because we spend a lot of time with each other. We travel a lot, even do shoots with each other. It’s not that it’s something I don’t enjoy… I love being with her. Sometimes, I guess, we tend to like each other’s space, that can be little irritating at times.

9. And one thing you adore about each other?

CHARU: Everything!

RAJEEV: She’s fun loving, and I adore that.

10. One actor/actress you can cheat your partner with?

CHARU: I cannot cheat on Rajeev. You can’t cheat in your marriage and expect it to work. Infidelity is something I cannot tolerate, toh main khud kaise cheat kar sakti hoon?

RAJEEV: I love my wife too much. For me, to even think about cheating, no matter how beautiful the other person is… I might have a crush on them, be a fan, or admire, but that’s about it. I can never think about cheating on my partner, because when you cross that line, especially with your wife, that guilt remains within always. I firmly believe in good karma.

