Sushmita Sen dances with boyfriend Rohman Shawl at brother Rajeev’s sangeet. Watch
Sushimta Sen has been sharing a number of videos and pictures from her brother Rajeev’s wedding. One of the videos has her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her dance at the sangeet ceremony. Watch it here.bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:42 IST
Actor Sushmita Sen is in a happy space thanks to her brother Rajeev getting married to TV actor Charu Asopa. She has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on Instagram.
Sharing a video of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and herself dancing onstage at the sangeet ceremony, she wrote: “#sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!!We made sure of it @rohmanshawl #sharing #family #fun #celebration #brotherswedding #goa #rajakibittu @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 I love you guys!!!!”
In a bunch of three videos, the good times the family had is evident as everyone takes to the dance floor. In one of the clips, Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah gives a solo performance. In another set of videos, shared by Sushmita, the newlyweds Charu and Rajeev put up performances onstage. In one of these clips, Charu also dances solo. Sharing these, Sushmita wrote: “Uffff how beautiful are these two @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 we couldn’t take our eyes off them!! And my sister in law, Charu owned the night with her solo performance sooooooo soooooo graceful & BEAUTIFUL!! #sharing #moments #brotherswedding #sangeet #love #family #rajakibittu I love you guys!!!”
Sharing another video, shot by Rohman, Sushmita says that the entire family was tired and sleepy after the wedding. The video features Sushmita’s parents, her daughter Renee, Rajeev and Charu apart from the actor. Sushmita also shared a video and photographs in which Sushmita strikes a ‘Yash Chopra heroine’ pose as she thanks designer Neeta Lulla for designing all the clothes.
Rajeev and Charu initiated their wedding functions with a simple court wedding on June 9. The festivities continued, with the duo tying the knot as per Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa’s Taj Exotica on June 14. The ceremonies also included ring ceremony and sangeet ceremonies.
First Published: Jun 20, 2019 10:31 IST