Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev responds to rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa: ‘I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say’

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:25 IST

Actor Rajeev Sen says he is in a ‘very happy zone’ even as rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa gain steam. He has deleted all wedding pictures and selfies with Charu from his Instagram page and fans are wondering if the two are headed towards a split just a year after their wedding.

Talking to SpotBoye, Rajeev declined to confirm or deny the rumours but said he was happy right now. “I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say,” he said. Meanwhile, Charu told the website, “I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it.”

Rajeev, who is the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, tied the knot with Charu last year. In June, he had told SpotBoye in an interview, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say. Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

The couple met in January, 2019 and got married in June. When asked about what they fight over, Charu had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Wherever we go, everyone says we are ‘couple goals’, people tag us with that on Instagram. Kabhi-kabhi bauhaut pressure aa jaata hai. I should tell everyone now- we are not a perfect couple. We fight too. We are imperfect, and that’s perfect. No one and no couple is perfect. Like for example, I am someone who likes to sleep on time, and Rajeev sleeps late. I have this problem that I am not able to sleep till everyone else in the house has slept. We are trying to come to a common ground!” Rajeev had said, “We fight a lot over petty things, but I guess that’s where it also shows how much we love each other.”

Rajeev will make his Bollywood debut with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? “Movies, acting, performing are a massive part of my life. To get such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller for my debut movie, is an honour,” said Rajeev in an interview with IANS.

My sister, the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen, also inspires me largely. A self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global Icon. I am so proud to be her brother and fortunate to have her support,” he had added.

