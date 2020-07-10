e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev responds to rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa: ‘I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say’

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev responds to rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa: ‘I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have removed each others’ pictures from social media but have not confirmed if they are headed towards a split.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019.
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019.
         

Actor Rajeev Sen says he is in a ‘very happy zone’ even as rumours of rift with wife Charu Asopa gain steam. He has deleted all wedding pictures and selfies with Charu from his Instagram page and fans are wondering if the two are headed towards a split just a year after their wedding.

Talking to SpotBoye, Rajeev declined to confirm or deny the rumours but said he was happy right now. “I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say,” he said. Meanwhile, Charu told the website, “I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it.”  

Rajeev, who is the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, tied the knot with Charu last year. In June, he had told SpotBoye in an interview, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say. Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

The couple met in January, 2019 and got married in June. When asked about what they fight over, Charu had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “Wherever we go, everyone says we are ‘couple goals’, people tag us with that on Instagram. Kabhi-kabhi bauhaut pressure aa jaata hai. I should tell everyone now- we are not a perfect couple. We fight too. We are imperfect, and that’s perfect. No one and no couple is perfect. Like for example, I am someone who likes to sleep on time, and Rajeev sleeps late. I have this problem that I am not able to sleep till everyone else in the house has slept. We are trying to come to a common ground!” Rajeev had said, “We fight a lot over petty things, but I guess that’s where it also shows how much we love each other.”

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Lazily written and laughably inept, Amazon’s weirdest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

Rajeev will make his Bollywood debut with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? “Movies, acting, performing are a massive part of my life. To get such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller for my debut movie, is an honour,” said Rajeev in an interview with IANS.

My sister, the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen, also inspires me largely. A self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global Icon. I am so proud to be her brother and fortunate to have her support,” he had added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In