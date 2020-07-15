Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 14 amid marital trouble with Charu Asopa? ‘All rumours’, he says

tv

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:51 IST

Model and entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, brother of actor Sushmita Sen, has denied reports of being approached for the upcoming season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. He recently made headlines for his marriage with television actor Charu Asopa hitting choppy waters.

The Times of India quotes a source as saying that Rajeev is in talks to appear in Bigg Boss 14 and wishes to be a part of it alone, sans wife Charu. “He was approached last year as well. His wife Charu also wanted to appear. But her brother was getting married at the time of the show. And Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, hence things didn’t work out,” the insider said.

However, when Rajeev was contacted, he dismissed the ‘rumours’. “I was approached last year and these are all rumours,” he told the publication.

Also read: Amit Sadh says he was ‘banned’ by TV industry: ‘They called each other and said isko kaam mat do’

Rajeev has been in the news for his differences with Charu. Rumours of their split gained momentum when it was reported that he moved out of their house in Mumbai and travelled to Delhi after a fight with her.

After initially keeping mum, Rajeev recently admitted that there were some misunderstandings with Charu, and claimed that someone close to her was ‘brainwashing’ her against him. She hit back in an interview and said that she was ‘mature enough’ to make her own decisions and was not being influenced by anyone.

“If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that?,” she asked.

However, on Wednesday, Rajeev seemed to suggest that he and Charu worked out their differences by sharing a screengrab of their video call. “To all our fans who love us unconditionally,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more