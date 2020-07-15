e-paper
Home / TV / Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 14 amid marital trouble with Charu Asopa? ‘All rumours’, he says

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 14 amid marital trouble with Charu Asopa? ‘All rumours’, he says

Rajeev Sen has denied reports that he has been approached to be a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

tv Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajeev Sen has denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14 sans wife Charu Asopa.
Model and entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, brother of actor Sushmita Sen, has denied reports of being approached for the upcoming season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. He recently made headlines for his marriage with television actor Charu Asopa hitting choppy waters.

The Times of India quotes a source as saying that Rajeev is in talks to appear in Bigg Boss 14 and wishes to be a part of it alone, sans wife Charu. “He was approached last year as well. His wife Charu also wanted to appear. But her brother was getting married at the time of the show. And Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, hence things didn’t work out,” the insider said.

However, when Rajeev was contacted, he dismissed the ‘rumours’. “I was approached last year and these are all rumours,” he told the publication.

Rajeev has been in the news for his differences with Charu. Rumours of their split gained momentum when it was reported that he moved out of their house in Mumbai and travelled to Delhi after a fight with her.

After initially keeping mum, Rajeev recently admitted that there were some misunderstandings with Charu, and claimed that someone close to her was ‘brainwashing’ her against him. She hit back in an interview and said that she was ‘mature enough’ to make her own decisions and was not being influenced by anyone.

“If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that?,” she asked.

However, on Wednesday, Rajeev seemed to suggest that he and Charu worked out their differences by sharing a screengrab of their video call. “To all our fans who love us unconditionally,” he wrote.

Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
'India and EU share universal values like democracy': PM at India-EU Summit
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
'Come back to home in Jaipur': Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
PM Oli's Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
