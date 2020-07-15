Rajeev Sen shares pic from video call with wife Charu Asopa after she accused him of leaving her alone, running away to Delhi

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:54 IST

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s relationship status has left us confused. After levelling accusations at each other, they are now enjoying romantic video calls.

On Tuesday, Rajeev shared a picture from his recent video call with Charu, thanking fans for their ‘unconditional love’. This came just a few hours after Charu told The Times of India that Rajeev had left her alone in Mumbai after a fight and flew to Delhi. Earlier, Rajeev has said in another interview that Charu may be getting ‘brainwashed’.

The picture from the video call shows Charu in her tousled hair and her hands decorated with henna, talking to Rajeev. “Hi Charu, hi Rajeev. To all our fans who love us unconditionally,” Rajeev wrote with the pictures.

Rajeev had addressed rumours of him moving out, saying, “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl,” he said.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Charu said, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done.” She added, “If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

Rajeev and Charu had both deleted pictures from their wedding from Instagram. Rajeev had, however, said in an interview that the rumours of their split made him laugh.

They got married in June last year. Rajeev is the brother of actor Sushmita Sen and will will make his Bollywood debut with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? Charu has starred in daily soaps Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein.

