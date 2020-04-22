Ekta Kapoor comes to the rescue of out-of-work paparazzi amid lockdown, transfers funds

tv

Producer Ekta Kapoor is doing her bit to support the paparazzi, whose livelihoods have been majorly affected due to the lockdown. Photographer Viral Bhayani revealed in an Instagram post that she has directly transferred funds to the accounts of out-of-work lensmen.

“While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it’s good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down Ekta has directly sent payment to our boys bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now,” he wrote, thanking her.

Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Hrithik Roshan also extended financial support to the paparazzi who have been rendered out of work due to the lockdown.

Currently, Ekta is self-isolating with her family at their residence in Mumbai. She has been sharing pictures and videos of herself playing with son Ravie during the lockdown.

Earlier this month, Ekta put together a video, in which a number of television personalities came together to request people to donate to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the immediate relief of the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Actors Karan Patel, Aashka Goradia, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchantt, Pooja Banerjee and Krystle D’Souza were among those who featured in the video, which also highlighted the importance of these daily wage workers in the film and television industries.

Meanwhile, Ekta has announced that she will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut due to the heavy losses.

“We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow,” a statement shared on her Instagram account said.

