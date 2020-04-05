Ekta Kapoor shares adorable video with son Ravie, calls it ‘love in the times of lockdown’

tv

With the country in a lockdown for three weeks and all shoots halted, producer Ekta Kapoor is busy being a doting mother to her son Ravie. She took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white video with him and captioned it, “Love in the times of lockdown.”

The adorable video received a lot of love online, with actor Karisma Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani dropping hearts in the comments section. Actor Mahie Gill commented, “Awesome.” Several others also gushed over the cute clip. “Cute boy and sweet mom,” one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, “This is the cutest video I’ve seen today.”

As the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreads in the country, all shoots have been halted. The television industry has taken a major hit, with episode banks being exhausted and channels forced to play reruns of old shows.

Ekta announced last week that she will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut due to the heavy losses.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”

The statement added, “I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

