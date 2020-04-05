Kalki Koechlin shares pic with daughter Sappho, calls it ‘love at first smile’. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:17 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin is practising self-isolation in the company of her husband Guy Hershberg and her daughter Sappho. On Saturday, she shared a new picture with her daughter.

She wrote: “Covid times #loveatfirstsmile @guyhershberg.” In the picture, Kalki holds her daughter in her arms as she sits on a chair. Both are looking at each other and smiling. It is not clear but it seems Sappho has just had a bath. The picture got a response from Anushka Sharma, who dropped red-heart and red-heart eye emojis in the comments section. Lots of other users too dropped heart emojis. One user wrote: “Omg! So adorable! Enjoy them...they grow way too fast.”

On February 7, Kalki and Guy become parents to a baby girl, whom they have named Sappho. Few days later, Kalki had taken to Instagram to share the news with all herself and written: “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”

She had thanked her team of doctors who did not give up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour. Since then, she has shared more pictures with her daughter. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she had written: “Dear women, May you get to do exactly what you want and not what is expected of you or what you’re supposed to do. May you give yourself time, love and rest. May you always remember to prioritize yourself in a world which might put you to one side, to pat yourself on the back for the ‘invisible’ work that you do, and to vocalise the troubles that you overcome . May you never refrain from laughing too loud, or expressing too aggressively or dressing too provocatively. May you look at yourself through the eyes of experience and celebration and not the objectification of the male gaze, may you learn the difference between well intentioned patriarchal advice and true feminist criticism. May you unhook your bra strap, get into your comfiest pyjamas and chill the fuck out. Love from a happy, exhausted feminist mama bear.#happywomensday #womenmatter (By the way don’t worry, the baby is safe. The daddy who took the picture is keeping an eye on us #menmatter).”

The actor, who is born and brought up in India to French parents, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in September 2019. Kalki is known to voice her opinions strongly and has never obliged to bend down in front of societal pressure.

