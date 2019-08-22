Emraan Hashmi humiliates Shah Rukh Khan, calls him ‘a complete idiot’ in Bard of Blood promo video. Watch

tv

Netflix India has released a new video in promotion of its upcoming original series, Bard of Blood. The four-minute video, shared online on Thursday, brings together producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Emraan Hashmi for a short sketch that, for some reason, shows SRK making self-deprecating jokes about his own legacy.

Intended as an introduction of Emraan Hashmi’s elite spy character, the video shows Shah Rukh conducting an interrogation with him, as himself. At one point, he challenges Emraan to crack his phone’s password, because he has forgotten it. “Palat jaa, Simran,” Emraan tells him and also gives him another option: ‘Yeh jo desh hai mera.’ Impressed, SRK asks, “Wow, how did you do this?” To which Emraan replies, “It’s my job to enter the psyche of the person sitting in front of me, Mr Khan.”

Later in the video, Emraan breaks out of his handcuffs and calls Shah Rukh ‘a complete idiot’. The sketch ends with Emraan walking out of the interrogation and SRK offering him a banana. “At least tell me your name,” he says. “Bard of Blood,” says Emraan, and walks away even as SRK is asking him what his surname is: “Khanna, Kumar, Hashmi?”

Netflix has released one video every day in build up to this one. Produced by SRK, Bard of Blood is an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s novel, and stars Emraan as a former secret agent who is uprooted from his life as an English professor, and sent into a dangerous mission. So far, only a motion poster has been released for the show, but a short trailer was shown to the press at November’s See What’s Next event in Singapore. Introduced by Shah Rukh, the trailer featured slick, Mission: Impossible style action, exotic locations, and a gritty central character. The series has been slated for a September 27.

