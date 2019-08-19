Shah Rukh Khan teases Netflix’s Bard of Blood with new video. Watch here

tv

Barely a four days have passed since Sacred Games season two, and Netflix India has already moved on to its next original offering, the spy thriller series Bard of Blood. As part of the first round of promotions, a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan has been shared on the streaming service’s social media platforms.

Produced by SRK, Bard of Blood is an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s novel, and stars Emraan Hashmi as a former secret agent who is uprooted from his life as an English professor, and sent into a dangerous mission. The series has been slated for a September 27.

The 25-second video features Shah Rukh, playing himself, and reacting to a phone call about a possible recruitment. It begins with the actor receiving the call, believing it to be for a film - he makes a Main Hoon Na joke - and then learning that it is for a real spy gig. “Story abhi baaki hai,” a title card reads. “Watch more on August 22.”

This is possibly a release date for a trailer. So far, only a motion poster has been released for the show, but a short trailer was shown to the press at November’s See What’s Next event in Singapore. Introduced by Shah Rukh, the trailer featured slick, Mission: Impossible style action, exotic locations, and a gritty central character.

Directed by Te3n director Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, and others. Bard of Blood is the first in Netflix’s deal with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

