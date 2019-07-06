Bard of Blood motion poster: Emraan Hashmi shares first look of Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan’s spy series. See pic

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his digital debut with the Netflix series, Bard of Blood, and has shared the first motion poster and the release date of the show. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan, the show is based on debutant author Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name and will explore global terrorism.

Besides Emraan in the lead, the ensemble cast includes Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhail Nayyar, Danish Hussain, Amit Bimrot, Akshat R Chopra and Ajay Mahendru.

It will reportedly have eight episodes that will trace the journey of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love. A combination of combat skills, intellectual background and personal circumstances propel Kabir to avenge the past and face his deadliest enemies in a race against time. Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will involve “intricate, highly stylised action sequences never before seen on screen in India,” according to a statement.

Emraan and Bilal had earlier shared pictures from the sets of the show in Leh. Emraan had captioned the post on Instagram, “What the HILL!!! #leh #BardOfBlood.”

Shah Rukh had shared an exclusive special sneak preview of Bard of Blood in a recorded message at Netflix’s See What’s Next event in Singapore last year. The short clip shown at the event teased an old-fashioned spy story had a few glimpses of Emraan’s character and a Mission: Impossible-inspired soundtrack. He is seen undercover in what appears to be a covert mission in the Balochistani mountains and struggling with red tape.

Prior to Bard of Blood, Netflix has Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter and the second season of Sacred Games on the docket.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:19 IST