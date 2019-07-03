Shah Rukh Khan to turn villain for cameo in Tamil debut, Vijay’s Bigil: report

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a cameo in Vijay’s next, Bigil, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. A Pinkvilla report claimed Wednesday that Shah Rukh may be seen in Bigil as a villain for a 15-minut role. It added that his role will be “the turning point in the climax” of the film and the Bollywood star will soon shoot a fighting sequence with Vijay.He may also be seen in a song, the report further said.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil features Vijay in dual roles as father and son and the posters for the film were released recently to mark Vijay’s birthday. Nayanthara has been paired with Vijay in the film. Incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan has also shot for his Tamil debut with SJ Suriyah and Ramya Krishnan for the film Uyarntha Mnaithan, directed by Tamil Vaanan.

Bigil is slated for release this Diwali and marks the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters. Vijay will play a local goon and a football coach in the film. He underwent special training to get into the skin of the character. He reportedly leads a team of women’s football players. To shoot a pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs. 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The first poster of Vijay’s Bigil.

AR Rahman, who has composed music for the film, said in a recent interview that he hasn’t worked in this genre in India and that’s what makes the project exciting for him. “I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” he said.

