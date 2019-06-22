Happy Birthday Vijay: First look posters of his next film Bigil unveiled

Actor Vijay, who turned 45 on Saturday, treated his fans to two new posters from his upcoming Tamil film Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee and features the star in dual roles as father and son. The posters, that were released to mark Vijay’s birthday, have gone viral on social media.

While the first poster gave away the title and introduced audiences to Vijay’s dual roles in Bigil, the second one feature four different looks Vijay’s characters will sport. Bigil, which is gearing up for release this Diwali, marks the third collaboration of director Atlee with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters. Nayanthara plays the leading lady.

Vijay will be seen playing a local rowdy as well as a football coach in the film, which has music by AR Rahman. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the character. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, he leads the team of women’s football team.

To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs. 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Rahman, in a recent interview, said that he hasn’t worked in the film’s genre in India and that’s what makes the project exciting for him. “I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

