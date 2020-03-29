Kapil Sharma on quarantining with daughter Anayra: ‘Don’t get out of home, don’t let anyone come in’

tv

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is in quarantine, like most of Bollywood and TV industry. Father to a newborn baby, Kapil spoke about how they are staying safe amid lockdown.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, he chose to rubbish rumours being spread on Covid-19, pets and stray dogs. He said: “It was a rumour. When something like this happens, there are always rumours. Some people must have spread these false rumours. It’s nothing like that. It’s stupid for someone to believe these rumours! There are pets in my house as well. There is a small baby in our house. I will obviously be aware of the fact if it was true. We would have taken the necessary precautions. Coronavirus doesn’t spread due to pets. We should all take care of our pets and even offer food to stray dogs. You will get good blessings, believe me.”

Elaborating about the precautions they are taking at home, he said the most important is not to panic, “Don’t get out of home and don’t let anyone come to our house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it.”

Kapil was last seen in public in mid March when he attended the wedding of a friend’s daughter. He was seen onstage with estranged friend and former colleague Sunil Grover. Kapil had tweeted: “It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends.”

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple was blessed with baby girl, whom they named Anarya, in December 2019. “Anayra’s meaning is happiness. She is my baby, so that’s what it means. Ginni and I had told our friend’s circle and we were suggested (the name),” he explained.

