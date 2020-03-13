Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover share stage with Mika Singh at a wedding: Has their strained relationship thawed? Watch

tv

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:42 IST

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a video with former colleague and comedian Sunil Grover from a wedding they both attended. In the video clip, along with the tweet, they seem to be okay with the other’s presence but a long way off from the close relationship they once shared.

Sharing the tweet by one Kapil Kumria, reportedly a common friend to Kapil, Sunil and singer Mika Singh, the TV host wrote: “It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends.” The video showed Kapil, Sunil and Mika on a stage along with an older couple and the newlyweds. At one point, Kapil dances with a lady, dressed in a golden sari, to an old Hindi film song, ‘Oh Meri Zohra Zabeen’ from the film, Waqt. Sunil too is seem singing along and swaying gently and so is Mika.

It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends 🙏 https://t.co/DKDSxoDh9e — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2020

Kapil Kumria had tweeted the video and written: “Would like to thank my family and brother’s @MikaSingh, @KapilSharmaK9, @WhoSunilGrover while they made an effort to personally come and bless my daughter @kanikakumria last evening on her wedding day ! Love u my brother’s.” Sunil had replied to the tweet and written: “Such a special day. Congratulations to Varun, Kanika and the whole family. Lots of love and wishes. Had lots of fun. Thanks.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan responds to a fan who offers him Rs 1 lakh for a reply, gets 10 million offer for marriage

Relations between Kapil and Sunil took a nosedive after the two reportedly had a massive fight on a flight from Australia to India back in 2017. Sunil quit the popular The Kapil Sharma Show. The fight and the subsequent developments had a damaging effect on Kapil, who reportedly went into depression and needed medical intervention. His show’s TRPs suffered badly, leading to it getting pulled out momentarily. Kapil also put on a lot of weight.

However, towards the end of 2019, his life saw a turn for the better -- towards the middle of 2018, he had recovered from depression. In December, he got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and later that month, he saw the launch of the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which turned out to be a hit. A year later, in December, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they have named Anayra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more